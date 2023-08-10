New academy by NUHS to offer training to 16,000 staff amid shifts in healthcare sector

SINGAPORE - All of the National University Health System’s (NUHS) 16,000 staff can receive training under a newly launched academy to better equip its workers, as Singapore shifts towards providing care in non-hospital settings and the sector digitally transforms.

The NUHS Academy has been operating since April, with about 10 courses in areas including leadership training, culture building and information technology. So far, 8,000 staff have received training, said Ms Priscilla Teo, NUHS’ group chief human resources officer.

She added that a total of about 40 courses will be developed for a start, with the help of the labour movement’s Healthcare Academy and strategic partners. All programmes are free for NUHS staff.

The NUHS Academy is the first healthcare academy within a public healthcare cluster with tripartite collaboration, said NUHS in a press release.

The Government, management and union will work together to provide programmes including certified courses and staff accreditation training, for all job groups in the medical, nursing, allied health, administrative and ancillary professions, said the healthcare cluster.

The academy was launched by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday at a National Day observance ceremony held at National University Hospital.

Mr Ong said that the academy has been three years in the making, and is strategically important to the organisation and the workers.

As the healthcare system undergoes a major reform, the minister said he expects the job of healthcare workers to evolve over time.

“There is a great new opportunity once we move healthcare away from acute settings at hospitals into the community. Jobs and responsibilities will evolve, and training will be needed to prepare our future healthcare workers for these new job responsibilities,” he said.

Mr Ong added that in the build-up to the establishment of the academy, NUHS had rolled out individual development road map plans for all its employees. In developing these plans, NUHS will also collaborate with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to give healthcare workers access to the 75,000 online courses available on the NTUC LearningHub Learning eXperience Platform.

Ms K. Thanaletchimi, president of the Healthcare Services Employees’ Union, told the media during the launch of the academy that the programmes offered will fall into three key categories.

One of them is adaptive skills, such as problem-solving and communication, and another is technical skill sets for healthcare professionals. The third is technological skills, which will empower ancillary staff like mature administrative workers who are not so tech-savvy.

The training can also help with job redesign, said Ms Thanaletchimi, highlighting the example of an upcoming partnership between NUHS Academy and Healthcare Academy, where a group of 60 patient service associates will be upskilled to take on more clinical tasks beyond their usual front-line services duties.

Ms Thanaletchimi said the training courses will be important in helping staff navigate changes in job demands psychologically.

“A lot of times we are overzealous to embark on change, doing different job roles and different tasks, without understanding the psyche of the workers. So we want to ensure that affected workers go to a change management programme to be able to adapt... and to handhold them to be less fearful of the changes that’re coming,” she said.