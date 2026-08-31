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New $300m grant to fund nascent technologies in Singapore under RIE2030

The grant is part of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan, which was released in full on Aug 31.

SINGAPORE – A new $300 million grant in Singapore has been established to help turn promising research into technologies that businesses can invest in.

The grant will support these technologies until they are commercialised via spin-off companies or via licensing to enterprises, when they are ripe for private sector investment, said the National Research Foundation (NRF).

Each project under the grant can receive up to $2 million. The amount can be increased to $3 million for those backed by selected venture builders with strong experience and track record.

These established deep-tech venture builders, brought on board by the NRF, will guide researchers throughout the technology development process.

Applications for the grant will open in September. They will be assessed based on factors such as the strength and differentiation of the technology as well as market demand.

The grant is part of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 (RIE2030) plan, which was released in full on Aug 31.

RIE2030 sets out the goals, strategic priorities and key initiatives to guide Singapore’s research, innovation and enterprise efforts from 2026 to 2030.

In December 2025, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who chairs the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council, announced that Singapore would invest a record $37 billion – or about 1 per cent of the Republic’s gross domestic product – in research, innovation and enterprise over the next five years. This represents a 32 per cent increase from the $28 billion committed under RIE2025.

Since 1991, Singapore has invested more than $125 billion in research and innovation, including the $37 billion under RIE2030, for economic and national strategic outcomes.

Speaking at the President’s Science and Technology Awards ceremony on Aug 28, NRF chairman Heng Swee Keat said the RIE2030 plan has three main areas of focus.

“First, to contribute significantly to selected national economic and strategic priorities; second, to sustain investments to grow key sectors; and third, to keep our basic research capabilities and talent at the cutting edge,” he said.

In line with this, the $37 billion will fund two RIE Grand Challenges, which will drive impact in national strategic priorities, and two RIE Flagships that will push for creation of economic value.

The two flagships are in semiconductors, and transport and connectivity, each supported by $800 million in funding.

The grand challenges are for maximising healthy and successful longevity ($350 million) and decarbonisation ($800 million).

As part of the $800 million Semiconductor RIE Flagship, new research capabilities will be developed, building on established research programmes in critical areas, such as advanced packaging and photonics.

Advanced packaging is a semiconductor technology that improves performance and power efficiency while reducing size. Photonics refers to the use of light particles, or photons, to transmit and process information.

Under the Transport and Connectivity RIE Flagship, $800 million will go into transport research and innovation to strengthen Singapore’s position as a global transport and connectivity hub.

Autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and robotics used to support the country’s port and airport operations are among the areas of focus.

Under the $350 million RIE Grand Challenge on Maximising Healthy and Successful Longevity, biomarkers and interventions will be developed to help reduce the onset or progression of cognitive impairment and decline in physical function.

These are two key challenges as Singapore becomes a super-aged society in 2026, with more than 21 per cent of its population aged 65 or older.

Another programme – the Singapore Pilots for Energy and Enterprise Decarbonisation – will have $250 million to accelerate the scaling up of new technologies supporting decarbonisation efforts.

This is in line with the Decarbonisation RIE Grand Challenge, which aims to advance low-carbon technologies for the industry and power sectors.

Under the RIE2030 Plan, an additional $1 billion has been set aside for the Startup SG Equity scheme to continue investing in early-stage start-ups and expand support for growth-stage deep tech start-ups. This will be done through direct investment, investment in global venture capital funds, and co-investment with qualified third-party investors.

Heng said RIE2030 would build on the strong foundations of the previous plan to help Singapore “catch new waves of technological change”.

“Together, RIE2025 and RIE2030 reflect our commitment to keep Singapore competitive and resilient globally, while creating real impact at home,” he added.