Never too late to give dad a combo of tech and news

The ST News Tablet is the perfect gift featuring better wireless standard, increased network capacity and speed, and dad will enjoy additional perks such as auto-download function, social media sharing, offline reading and e-newspaper access. As he can zoom in on the text, he will have better readability as well.
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Father's Day may be over but the chance to give dad something special remains - just present him with a combination of technology and news. He can get the latest news updates on the ST News Tablet.

Subscribe to The Straits Times News Tablet package with the LTE Model and receive a free Bluetooth keyboard case in black (worth $88) and Samsung MicroSD card 128GB (worth $26.90).

It's the perfect gift featuring better wireless standard, increased network capacity and speed, and he will enjoy additional perks such as auto-download function, social media sharing, offline reading and e-newspaper access.

He will have the familiar, traditional experience of reading the newspaper but because he can zoom in on the text, he will have better readability.

Subscribers can choose from two plans: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE) worth $698, with a $34.90 a month plan for 30 months; or the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (Wi-Fi) worth $448, with a $24.90 a month plan for 30 months.

Visit stsub.sph.com.sg/tab to subscribe now. The promotion ends on June 30 or while stocks last.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 21, 2022, with the headline Never too late to give dad a combo of tech and news. Subscribe

