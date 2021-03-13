Neo Garden raises over $500k for two causes

Catering company Neo Garden raised over $500,000 for the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) by selling 30,000 of its signature Curry Bomb, a curry chicken bun, from Oct 6 last year to Jan 31. This was three times the initial target of 10,000. At the cheque presentation ceremony yesterday were (from left) Mr Neo Kah Kiat, founder, chairman and CEO of Neo Group; Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament; Mr Lee Kok Choy, president of the SSA; Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Social and Family Development; and Mr Zakir Hussain, a board trustee of STSPMF and The Straits Times' Singapore editor. The funds raised for SSA will be used to apply for one-for-one matching grants under the One Team Singapore Fund to benefit coaches, athletes and clubs impacted by Covid-19. The donation to the STSPMF will help support more than 400 primary school pupils with pocket money for a year.