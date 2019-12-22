Needy families in Woodlands get a helping hand from bikers and other groups

SINGAPORE - December is usually a trying time for Madam Flora Yong.

She has to make sure that the $2,000 her husband earns lasts the month, with all her three children aged 11 to 15 spending most of their school holidays at home.

"Most of our money is spent on food. We are thrifty. And we don't spend on anything else," said the 47-year-old housewife, whose husband works at a supermarket.

On Sunday (Dec 22), 150 families, including Madam Yong's, received bags containing essential items such as eggs, rice and sugar during a community food distribution event at Woodlands Community Club.

"The groceries will be very helpful for us. It will lighten our load," said Madam Yong.

Organised by Woodlands Malay Activity Executive Committee (MAEC), various community groups came together to lend a helping hand to low-income families in Woodlands at the Agih Kasih II, a food distribution event.

They included members of 23 motorcycle groups who joined forces to buy some of the food items and helped to distribute them.

Also at the event were volunteers from An-Nur Mosque's community group, called Qaryah, as well as volunteers from MAEC.

North West CDC also conducted a SkillsFuture talk for the residents on upgrading their skills.



About 150 volunteers turned up, most of them from biker groups.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, who was guest of honour and helped distribute the food bags, pointed out that it was important for different community groups to come together to help each other.

Mr Amrin, who is an MP for Sembawang GRC, said: "At a time when multiculturalism is retreating in many places, we are moving forward in Singapore. A good example is informal groups such as the biker groups coming together, raising their own funds, wanting to contribute to the community... especially during this festive season, so that they (families) can end the year with some comfort and ease."

He added, echoing the words of Mother Teresa: "It's not how much we earn, or how much we give that matters, but how much love we put into giving.

"Those words ring true, regardless of our backgrounds, and the bikers have demonstrated that you don't have to be somebody of rank or stature.

"Ordinary people, ordinary men and women can contribute and do their part and make life a little better for those who are less fortunate."

One of the bikers, Mr Mohamad Kamal Abdul Karim, 47, volunteered for the event because he wanted to help make a difference.

Said the SIA Engineering Company technician who has been a part of the Redop II Bikers Singapore group for the past 11 years: "We do a lot of charity work, we have done cleaning and painting work at residents' homes as well as played games with patients at hospitals and many others. Every small action makes a difference."