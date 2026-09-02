Need help caring for grandma? Undergrads create the Ahma app to help caregivers

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The TL;DR: Inspired by their experiences caring for grandparents and friends, four NUS undergraduates develop an AI-powered app for caregivers that listens and provides information.

NUS computer science students (from left) Andrew Soon, Aishwarya Goyal, Abhishek Paranjape and Hazel Low designed the Ahma app to support caregivers.

SINGAPORE – Imagine venting about caregiving frustrations to an app, then receiving words of encouragement, as well as links to verified sources such as community organisations.

Four National University of Singapore (NUS) students are aiming to make their prototype app Ahma, which is powered by artificial intelligence, a reality.

The team said it chose to use a voice interface as Ahma’s main mode of interaction, since some caregivers are older adults who are uncomfortable with texting and would rather voice out their needs.

The passion project by computer science students Aishwarya Goyal, 20; Abhishek Paranjape, 22; Andrew Soon, 21; and Hazel Low, 20, was initially conceived through a hackathon in 2025. They were inspired by their own experiences with their grandparents, and friends who were struggling with mental health issues.

Said Paranjape: “We’ve thought a lot about how we can add value in a digital space... We decided that the key gap that we could be filling is essentially resource navigation in Singapore for caregivers. There are a lot of resources that are provided by SSAs (social service agencies) and the Government, but (caregivers) don’t really know what’s the right fit for them.”

The students said that what they learnt at university gave them the technical know-how to build their app. However, it was important to them that they included caregivers in the development process so that it would be user-friendly.

Low said: “A core value we have is co-creating with the caregivers themselves... We’re trying to figure out their journey every step of the way and how we can translate that into a feature in the app.”

The team said that one of the features of the app was its private database that stores context about each user’s or caregiver’s background, “enabling Ahma to empathise and understand each caregiver’s unique story”.

Ahma’s AI can also proactively assist caregivers with everyday tasks. This includes writing e-mail to organisations to make inquiries, and adding appointments, medication schedules and task reminders directly to Google Calendar.

The students gathered feedback on their prototype, including from caregivers at a recent event by non-profit Mindfull Community. The organisation supports caregivers and families of those with mental health issues, and those in recovery.

Said Samantha Foo, deputy head of partnerships at Mindfull Community: “We see first-hand the complex challenges and gaps in access to support, and it is heartening to see students recognise these needs and take the initiative to develop practical, user-focused solutions.”

The Ahma team interacting with participants of a Mindfull Community event on July 25. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MINDFULL COMMUNITY

For now , the app can handle conversations in English, Malay and Mandarin, though the team is looking to add more languages, including dialects. The team trained the app’s text-to-speech model on Goyal’s voice so it would be familiar with the way people in Singapore spoke.

Mindfull’s Foo added that the team’s move to gather feedback directly from potential users was meaningful for both sides as “caregivers felt heard, and the students gained valuable insights to refine their solution”.

The organisation will review the working product when it is launched and likely introduce it to caregivers.

S. Susheela Devi, 62, is caregiver to her widowed mother and a volunteer with various organisations, including Mindfull Community. She said she felt heartened as her interactions with the team showed how some were taking the initiative to offer support for caregivers.

Rachel Sim, a 24-year-old health administrator, asked the app about the services that she could potentially link her grandmother up with. She said: “It was able to provide relevant information and contacts that could help me connect her with the appropriate support services.”

She added: “I liked that the app starts by getting to know the user on a more personal level, rather than immediately providing generic information . I also found the voice interaction quite natural and responsive, which made the experience feel more conversational and approachable.”

The students, who will be refining their app based on feedback, aim to launch a working product in three to four months.