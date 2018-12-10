Nee Soon launches new 'give and take' notice board

Nee Soon South residents with needs such as furniture, tuition services or even jobs can now connect with their neighbours who offer them, through a common notice board where they can make these requests.

Residents who want to offer items or services can fill up a form and post it on the notice board at Nee Soon South Community Club, while those who need something can also submit their requests. The club will then match the residents with resources with those who need them.

The Project Give And Take initiative was launched at the community club's annual open house yesterday.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah said: "There are a lot of residents who are very generous and want to give, but don't know how to."

Residents would e-mail or share with her during house-to-house visits that they have items or services to offer, said Ms Lee, adding that the notice board is a more permanent platform for the community to help one another.

"Big or small, we welcome the contributions. I hope that this would allow our residents to show their love and kindness for others."

Madam Rohani Hashim, 63, one of the residents who have put up a note on the notice board, is offering a new pair of inline skates for children.

Other items being offered on the board include clothes, books and a rice cooker.

"The roller blades are now being kept away and unused," said Madam Rohani. "Hopefully, it can be given to someone who really needs it."