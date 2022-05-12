Nearly half of CDC vouchers spent so far used for F&B buys

In less than five months since the 2021 tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers was launched on Dec 13 last year, more than 1.1 million households, or 93 per cent of Singaporean households, have claimed their vouchers.

Over this period, close to $85 million has been spent using the vouchers, representing 70 per cent of the total amount of vouchers given out.

Of this, 46 per cent was spent on food and beverage purchases at hawker centres, coffee shops, cafes and restaurants.

Another 42 per cent was spent on other trades and services at Housing Board shops and at wet and dry markets, while the remaining 12 per cent was used at minimarts.

South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling, who is also chairman of the Mayors' Committee, gave the media these figures at the launch of the 2022 CDC voucher scheme at Tampines West Community Club yesterday.

She said the information would guide policy decisions for the next two tranches next year and in 2024.

Apart from helping to boost heartland businesses, the $200 worth of vouchers to be given out to each family in each of the next two years will help Singaporeans cope with the goods and services tax (GST) increase. The GST rate will be raised from 7 per cent to 9 per cent in two stages - by 1 percentage point on Jan 1 next year, and again on Jan 1, 2024.

More than 16,000 hawkers and heartland merchants are now on the voucher scheme. The number is set to go up with new sign-ups.

Some heartland businesses were at first apprehensive about the scheme, but many have since overcome their fear of the technology involved. Within two weeks of the launch of the 2021 vouchers, Ang Mo Kio Constituency Merchants Association members reported a 15 per cent to 20 per cent rise in customer footfall. Bukit Gombak Traders' Association members saw a boost of 10 per cent to 20 per cent in revenue and customers.

Mr Shamsher Ali, operations manager at Habibie Seafood in Tampines Street 81, said two of his 10 staff have been trained to use the RedeemSG system for the digital vouchers. "We were short-handed, so few wanted to learn the system on top of running the operations," said the 47-year-old.

The coffee shop stall, which joined the scheme three months ago, has seen up to 15 voucher transactions on good days.

Jin Jin Departmental Store, which is also in Tampines, joined the scheme in February. The store, which sells electrical goods and does clothing alterations, managed to adopt the system with relative ease. Madam Justina Low, 68, the store's owner, has so far collected about $70 worth of vouchers and hopes her business will improve further with the launch of the latest vouchers.