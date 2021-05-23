NEA to help hawkers by giving $9m in rental waivers and subsidies

Hawkers bearing the brunt of restrictions imposed amid a spike in Covid-19 infections will receive some relief in the form of rental waivers and subsidies amounting to $9 million in total.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor yesterday said the National Environment Agency (NEA) will waive half of hawker stall rentals this month and next month.

This will amount to some $5.5 million in rental waivers and will aid about 6,000 cooked-food stallholders in hawker centres managed by NEA or NEA-appointed operators.

New cooked-food stallholders with tenancies starting on June 1 will also receive the half-month rental waiver.

Dr Khor, who is also Senior Minister of State for Transport, said: "Their businesses have been affected by the recent tightened measures, with no dining in at food and beverage establishments, and reduced footfall as more people are working from home and schools transiting to full home-based learning."

In addition to rental waivers, she said, NEA will subsidise 100 per cent of fees for table cleaning and centralised dishwashing services for cooked-food stallholders during the no-dine-in period. This amounts to about $3.3 million.

"I want to thank our hawker heroes for working hard to keep their stalls clean and open so as to be able to continue to provide us with safe, delicious and affordable hawker fare," Dr Khor said, urging the public to bring their own reusable containers when buying takeaways.

Mr Anthony Low, chairman of the Boon Lay Hawkers' Association, told The Sunday Times that the rental waivers will help stallholders tide over this tough period.

"I am very glad that NEA understands the impact that prohibiting dining in has on us, and (the hawkers) appreciate its swift and timely move to alleviate some of our worries," said Mr Low, who is also chairman of the hawker division of the Federation of Merchants' Associations.

"As stall owners, we will also need to be resilient and adaptable to prepare for future unforeseen circumstances."