NEA steps up anti-littering patrols after online photos of rubbish near Boon Lay MRT station

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The NEA on June 16 said it is aware of concerns over cleanliness near Boon Lay MRT station and has stepped up enforcement through regular patrols.

SINGAPORE – The authorities are stepping up patrols in a bid to tackle littering around Boon Lay MRT station, after photos of unsightly rubbish in the area were shared online.

In response to queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on June 16 it was aware of concerns over cleanliness near Boon Lay MRT station, and has stepped up enforcement.

Since Jan 1, the agency has issued more than 170 tickets for littering and smoking offences in the area, it said.

As part of anti-littering efforts, NEA is also working with stakeholders to place more bins along the walkway between the station and Jurong Point mall to make it more convenient for the public to dispose of litter responsibly.

In a post on forum platform Reddit on May 30, a user shared photos of litter piled up and scattered around a sheltered walkway near Boon Lay MRT station.

Among the photos that generated discussion online was one showing a supermarket trolley overflowing with rubbish, including used plastic utensils and cups, and bags of food waste. Glass bottles and cigarette butts can also be seen.

“It appears that you can litter at Boon Lay MRT station without consequences,” the user said in title of the post.

NEA said that it will continue its efforts to educate members of the public to exercise social responsibility and take ownership of keeping our shared spaces clean.

The agency also encouraged the public to report public health offences through the OneService app.

Litterbugs can be fined up to $2,000 for a first-time offence. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $4,000 for the second conviction, and $10,000 for third and subsequent convictions . Those caught smoking in a prohibited place can be fined up to $1,000.

The Straits Times has contacted Jurong Point for more information.