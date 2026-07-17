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NEA monitoring air quality after smell of gas detected in parts of central Singapore

The NEA said it began receiving feedback on the smell from areas including Tanjong Rhu, Kallang and Novena at around 11pm on July 16.

SINGAPORE – The National Environment Agency (NEA) is monitoring air quality after the smell of gas was reported across parts of central Singapore on the night of July 16.

In a Facebook post on July 17, NEA said it began receiving feedback of a gas or chemical odour from areas including Tanjong Rhu, Kallang and Novena at around 11pm on July 16.

“We have checked the air quality onsite and have been monitoring the air quality at the nearest monitoring stations.

“So far, the air quality has been within the usual range,” NEA said in the post.

The agency added that it is investigating the source of the smell, and advises the public to provide feedback via myEN V o r OneService app in the meantime.

“We will share updates if there are developments of public concern,” NEA said.

Posts about the smell began emerging on Reddit at around midnight, with one user reporting a “strong gasoline-like smell” near Suntec City.

Other users reported similar detections in Balestier, Jalan Besar and Lavender.

One user who was near Tan Tock Seng Hospital reported experiencing a cough and headache due to the smell.