NEA begins enforcing safe distancing measures

The National Environment Agency (NEA) began enforcement operations for safe distancing at Singapore's 114 hawker centres yesterday, with the effort to continue throughout the month-long ban on eating out.

Footfall was brisk at Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre during lunch hour as NEA officers made their rounds, with most customers adhering to the safe distancing regulations, while hawkers rehearsed for the new normal of more takeaways and no dine-ins that will kick in tomorrow.

Officers also gave out advisories about keeping 1m apart from the next person and not sitting in seats marked out against use.

Mr Tang Choon Siang, deputy director of NEA's environmental public health operations department, told reporters that in about an hour's work, NEA officers encountered seven or eight people who were not observing these safe distancing regulations.

"But they all complied once our officers told them, so that's quite encouraging," he said.

He added that NEA officers will hand out written warnings and take down the particulars of those who continue to defy the regulations.

Stricter enforcement measures may be imposed when necessary, he said.

Under the Infectious Diseases Act, anyone convicted of an offence can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both, for the first offence.

From tomorrow until May 4, stricter "circuit breaker" measures to throttle the transmission of Covid-19 in Singapore will apply, including a ban on eating out. Food and beverage businesses are bracing themselves for a further hit to revenues.

Third-generation hawker Aslam Akbar Ali, 37, who runs Aysha Food Corner in Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre, is choosing to look on the bright side of the new measures.

"We normally get a lot of takeaways anyway, and these have increased by about 30 to 40 per cent in the last week or so, including orders we get from food delivery services," said Mr Aslam, who sells roti prata and mee goreng.

"Here at Marsiling Mall, we are quite close to where a lot of residents live, and as hawkers I don't think we have as much reason to worry as other institutions or sectors that are worse off. At least we can remain open and do business."

He added that most customers are patient about the longer wait for their food to be ready, given the volume of takeaway and delivery orders. "There are a few, mostly older people, who don't want to wait and barge into the stall to ask where their food is. But I will just tell them to wait and come back later."

Mr Chua Lay Sing, chairman of the group that represents the 70 or so hawker stalls at the centre, estimated that 50 per cent of stalls now offer delivery options.

The 55-year-old, who sells fried dough fritters, said business has remained steady for most hawkers, but no one is sure of what to expect come tomorrow.

"Business will definitely be affected, especially for the drink stalls because normally most of their business comes from customers sitting down to drink their coffee," he said.

"All of us are staying open for now, but we will have to see what happens on Tuesday."

The NEA will also be monitoring and controlling entry and exit points for some markets from tomorrow to avoid overcrowding.

The move comes after it noticed an average increase of 25 per cent in crowd numbers at 80 per cent of Singapore's 83 markets over the weekend.

The number of patrons who can enter the market at any time will be derived from the market's size and space available.

These crowd management measures will be implemented first at Tiong Bahru Market and Bukit Timah Market tomorrow, and will be progressively rolled out to markets in Geylang Serai, North Bridge Road, Tanglin Halt, Beo Crescent, Taman Jurong and Kallang Estate.

The NEA said that from monitoring various markets, it found that the percentage of patrons obeying safe distancing guidelines, such as queue markings in front of stalls, had increased to almost 50 per cent yesterday, up from about 20 per cent when the rules were introduced early last week.