NDR 2023: Wider toilet entrances, shower seats among new elder-friendly features for HDB flats

SINGAPORE - Seniors, including wheelchair users, can soon get wider toilet entrances and foldable shower seats in their Housing Board homes.

These are among the measures the authorities will roll out to make HDB homes more elder-friendly under an upgraded Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) 2.0 programme, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday.

These steps are part of a new broader Age Well SG programme to prepare for a “super-aged society”, said PM Lee.

It will complement the Healthier SG movement, which aims to improve the health of seniors, he noted.

The move to make Singapore’s living spaces more senior-friendly will start with towns with the most seniors, such as Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Merah, before being expanded nationwide.

Apart from wider toilet entrances and foldable shower seats within flats, streets and linkways that seniors frequent will be revamped to make neighbourhoods safer. There will also be more shelters and rest points, said PM Lee.

To encourage seniors to stay active, therapeutic gardens, fitness trails and exercise machines will also be made available.

Roads will also be more pedestrian-friendly, with longer green-man signals to allow more time for seniors to cross the road.

There will also be barrier-free ramps and raised zebra crossings to help wheelchair users. Three-dimensional road markings will be installed and roads narrowed to slow cars down, added PM Lee.

Block signs will also be bigger and more colourful, with familiar symbols – such as satay, the beloved Singapore delicacy – to help seniors remember where they live.

“Many seniors have told us they want to live out their golden years in their own homes and neighbourhoods,” PM Lee said.

“It is a familiar environment, a cosy sanctuary, and they have established deep roots and meaningful friendships. And this is a very good thing. We will help as many seniors age in place as we can.”