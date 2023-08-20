The Gist: NDR 2023 - Relooking HDB estate classification and retirement help for ‘young seniors’

The framework will split Build-To-Order (BTO) housing projects into Standard, Plus and Prime, depending on whether these are in choicer locations.

Standard projects will continue to have a five-year minimum occupation period (MOP), regular subsidies and no income ceiling for resale buyers. Most Housing Board projects in the future will still be Standard projects.

Plus projects will be those which are in choicer locations in each region, and will have more subsidies than Standard projects to moderate the prices of Plus flats.

They will have a longer MOP of 10 years and have tighter restrictions when the flat is resold. They include a subsidy recovery applied on the resale price, as well as an income ceiling on resale buyers.

Prime projects will have the most subsidies, and also the tightest resale restrictions such as a higher subsidy recovery rate than Plus projects. They will also have a 10-year MOP.

Why it matters:

While classifying estates as mature and non-mature has worked for many years, a new framework is needed to keep home ownership affordable to all income groups, maintain a good social mix and ensure that the system stays fair, said PM Lee.

This is because there will be fewer larger tracts of undeveloped land left to build new towns and estates, and increasingly new flats will be built within or near existing estates. Such new projects, in developed areas with more amenities, will be more popular and will cost more.

Non-mature estates may be so named today, but they have become much more developed with excellent connectivity and amenities. This has blurred the distinction with mature estates, and in future, more BTO projects will be in estates that are effectively mature.

The new framework will let the Government provide higher subsidies for choicer locations while attaching tight restrictions and subsidy recovery. This will moderate windfall gains, ensure lower-income groups are not priced out, while moderating demand for prime projects.

2. Temporary safety net for those retrenched