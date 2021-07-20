NDP to continue as planned, Mindef to review scale of parade, safety measures

SINGAPORE - The National Day Parade will proceed as planned and Mindef is reviewing the scale of the parade to ensure that all the necessary safe management measures are still adhered to, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (July 20).

Mr Wong said that National Day on Aug 9 is a very important national event, so the parade is going ahead as planned.

"Mindef is reviewing the conduct of the parade, the scale of the parade and all the necessary safe management measures to ensure that any rehearsal or events leading up to the parade itself can be done safely," he said at the multi-ministry task force press conference tackling Covid-19.

Mindef will provide updates on this in due course, he added.

Mr Wong was responding to a question on how the current outbreak will affect the National Day Parade.

The number of community infections on Tuesday has grown to 184 cases, prompting the ministry to hunker down and announce tighter measures by going back to Phase Two Heightened Alert.

Large crowds had been seen gathering at the Marina Bay area during the NDP rehearsals over the weekend.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen had said that the National Day Parade will be a centralised physical event with spectators at The Float @ Marina Bay, but with the number of participants and spectators scaled down appropriately.

Several Covid-19 safety measures will also be put in place. This includes splitting the parade's 1,200 participants into smaller groups during rehearsals and performances.

All participants have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and will undergo weekly rostered routine testing before entering rehearsal venues.

