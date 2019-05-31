NDP ticket application ends June 2

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans and permanent residents interested in obtaining tickets for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) have until Sunday (June 2) to submit their application.

They can apply via the NDP website, or through AXS and SAM stations.

Applicants can apply for two, four or six tickets for either one of the previews held on the two Saturdays prior to National Day, or for the actual parade itself on Aug 9.

Successful applicants will be notified on June 24 via e-mail, and may collect their tickets on July 5 to 7 and July 12 to 14, between 10am and 9pm, at Raffles City Level 3 Atrium.

Each ticket admits one spectator to the parade, including children and infants.

Tickets will be allocated via an electronic ballot system developed by GovTech and audited by KPMG Services. Ballot results will be final.