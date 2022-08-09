NDP early birds brave the heat for good seats at the Marina Bay floating platform

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans brightly decked in red braved the scorching heat to queue up as early as 2pm for this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

When the gates to the Marina Bay floating platform opened around 4pm, many were already streaming in from the Promenade MRT area outside Millenia Walk.

Security checks were conducted at the entrance of the Float, where there were walk-through metal detectors and X-ray scanners for personal belongings.

NDP packs containing biscuits, water and other essential items were distributed.

This is the first full-scale NDP in three years since the coronavirus pandemic hit. A capacity crowd of 25,000 people is expected to attend the event to mark Singapore's 57th year of independence.

One of the first spectators to arrive was Ms Peng Noy, 60, who is watching the parade with her sister, her niece, 19, and nephew, 11.

The family went to queue at the gates at about 2pm, about two hours before they opened.

"I'm excited because we're here for the first time," said Ms Noy, a cashier.

"We couldn't get (balloted) tickets last time. We wanted to come early to avoid the long queue and to get good seats."

Ms Tanalachamy Sadany, 64, came to watch the parade with her friend and her friend's two children, aged 15 and seven.

"It's our first time watching, after two years without a parade. I'm so happy my friend managed to get tickets," said Ms Sadany, who works in a hard disk company.

Field service manager Joel Ho, who brought his wife and two children aged eight and nine to watch the show, said his children were excited for the fireworks and the Red Lions parachutists.