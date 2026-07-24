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The Republic will celebrate its 61st year of independence at the National Stadium on Aug 9.

SINGAPORE – Those heading to the Kallang precinct on Saturdays in the lead-up to National Day can expect more than just a glimpse of this year’s parade rehearsals.

The Republic will celebrate its 61st year of independence at the National Stadium on Aug 9.

Live music featuring familiar favourites and songs from the National Day Parade (NDP) album will fill the area around the National Stadium, along with interactive exhibitions, dance performances and lighted installations, as organisers bring the celebrations beyond the parade venue.

All the activities will be held on July 25, Aug 1 and Aug 9, except for the state flag flypast and gun salute, which will take place only on Aug 9.

Among the highlights is a lighted display along the Stadium Riverside Walk, offering visitors a photo opportunity inspired by the 2026 NDP theme, “Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!”.

The installation will be open daily from July 25 to Aug 9.

The Majulah Zone, presented by Defence Collective Singapore, marks the 60th anniversary of the National Pledge with an exhibition on its origins and continued relevance.

Visitors can also take part in interactive activities and pose at a themed photo booth. The zone will be open at the Water Sports Centre on July 25, Aug 1 and Aug 9 from 3pm to 9.30pm.

A showcase titled WE Perform, WE Go Beyond will feature live music and dance by performers across generations.

The performances will take place at Kallang Wave Mall, Level 1, on July 25, Aug 1 and Aug 9 from 4pm to 6pm.

Elsewhere, DJs and buskers will perform National Day favourites alongside songs from this year’s NDP album, while NDP mascots will make appearances to engage the crowd.

The music performances will be held on July 25 and Aug 9 from 4pm to 6pm, and again from 8.15pm to 9.30pm, around the MRT station exits.

The mascots will also be on hand on July 25, Aug 1 and Aug 9 from 4pm to 6pm, and again from 8.15pm to 9.30pm, around the National Stadium and the waterfront.

The public in the Kallang Basin area will also be able to catch two parade traditions – the state flag flypast and the Presidential Gun Salute – from outside the National Stadium.

For the first time, both will take place over Kallang Basin, bringing the segments closer to those gathered across the wider precinct.

The gun salute will take place during the President’s inspection of the parade.