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The closures will affect key routes leading to and around the National Stadium, during selected periods from 7am to 11pm.

SINGAPORE – Motorists should expect road closures and traffic delays on July 25, in view of the upcoming National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 National Education show and preview.

The closures will affect key routes leading to and around the National Stadium, where the third NE show and first preview will be held.

These will take place during designated periods between 7am and 11pm, said the police in a statement on July 23.

Access will only be granted to authorised vehicles, as well as police and emergency vehicles, the police said.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers, and Singapore Armed Forces marshals will be at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Parts of the following roads will be closed in five timed phases on July 25.

Phase one, which will take effect from 7am to 11pm, will affect:

Stadium Drive

Slip road leading from Stadium Drive into Stadium Boulevard

Slip road leading from Stadium Boulevard into Stadium Drive

Loop of Stadium Boulevard

Loop of Jalan Benaan Kapal

From 2pm to 11pm, phase two will see additional closures around Nicoll Highway for the parade:

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Guillemard Road

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive

Three left lanes of Guillemard Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway

Slip road leading from Mountbatten Road into Nicoll Highway

Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive and the exit into Nicoll Highway

Under phase three , Tanjong Rhu Place will be closed to traffic between 3pm and 11pm.

Phase four, which will be from 5pm to 11pm, expands the closures to more roads surrounding the National Stadium:

Jalan Benaan Kapal

Stadium Crescent

Stadium Walk

Two right lanes of Stadium Way in the direction of Stadium Walk

Slip road leading from Stadium Crescent into Stadium Walk

Finally, in the fifth phase, roads near Kallang Airport Way will be made inaccessible from 6pm to 11pm.

Kallang Airport Way in the direction of Stadium Road

Slip road leading from Sims Way into Kallang Airport Way

Right lane of Kallang Airport Drive in the direction of Kallang Airport Way

Left lane of Stadium Drive in the direction of Stadium Walk

Right lane of Stadium Drive in the direction of Stadium Road

Additionally , the police have said there could be traffic delays along Stadium Drive, Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Walk, Stadium Crescent, Jalan Benaan Kapal, Nicoll Highway, Guillemard Road, Sims Way, Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Rhu Road.

The police advised motorists to plan their routes early, and avoid these roads. Members of the public travelling to these areas are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads and lanes will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed, said the police.

The NDP, held on Aug 9, will mark its return to the National Stadium after 10 years.

The public can contact the parade organisers o n 1800-637-2026 for more information.