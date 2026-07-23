NDP 2026: Expect road closures, traffic delays near National Stadium for July 25 NE show, preview
- Road closures and traffic delays will occur on July 25 around the National Stadium for the NDP 2026 rehearsal from 7am to 11pm.
- Only authorised, police, and emergency vehicles will have access; officers will be deployed to direct traffic at affected junctions.
- Motorists are advised to avoid listed roads, use public transport, and note that illegal parking will be strictly enforced and towed.
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SINGAPORE – Motorists should expect road closures and traffic delays on July 25, in view of the upcoming National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 National Education show and preview.
The closures will affect key routes leading to and around the National Stadium, where the third NE show and first preview will be held.
These will take place during designated periods between 7am and 11pm, said the police in a statement on July 23.
Access will only be granted to authorised vehicles, as well as police and emergency vehicles, the police said.
Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers, and Singapore Armed Forces marshals will be at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.
Parts of the following roads will be closed in five timed phases on July 25.
Phase one, which will take effect from 7am to 11pm, will affect:
Stadium Drive
Slip road leading from Stadium Drive into Stadium Boulevard
Slip road leading from Stadium Boulevard into Stadium Drive
Loop of Stadium Boulevard
Loop of Jalan Benaan Kapal
From 2pm to 11pm, phase two will see additional closures around Nicoll Highway for the parade:
Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Guillemard Road
Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive
Three left lanes of Guillemard Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway
Slip road leading from Mountbatten Road into Nicoll Highway
Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive and the exit into Nicoll Highway
Under phase three, Tanjong Rhu Place will be closed to traffic between 3pm and 11pm.
Phase four, which will be from 5pm to 11pm, expands the closures to more roads surrounding the National Stadium:
Jalan Benaan Kapal
Stadium Crescent
Stadium Walk
Two right lanes of Stadium Way in the direction of Stadium Walk
Slip road leading from Stadium Crescent into Stadium Walk
Finally, in the fifth phase, roads near Kallang Airport Way will be made inaccessible from 6pm to 11pm.
Kallang Airport Way in the direction of Stadium Road
Slip road leading from Sims Way into Kallang Airport Way
Right lane of Kallang Airport Drive in the direction of Kallang Airport Way
Left lane of Stadium Drive in the direction of Stadium Walk
Right lane of Stadium Drive in the direction of Stadium Road
Additionally, the police have said there could be traffic delays along Stadium Drive, Stadium Boulevard, Stadium Walk, Stadium Crescent, Jalan Benaan Kapal, Nicoll Highway, Guillemard Road, Sims Way, Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Rhu Road.
The police advised motorists to plan their routes early, and avoid these roads. Members of the public travelling to these areas are strongly encouraged to use public transport.
Parking restrictions along the affected roads and lanes will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed, said the police.
The NDP, held on Aug 9, will mark its return to the National Stadium after 10 years.
The public can contact the parade organisers on 1800-637-2026 for more information.