Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – As the night descended upon the National Stadium, Orang Laut singer Asnida Daud commanded the stage with a powerful performance that paid tribute to Singapore’s maritime heritage and indigenous community.

Named Aok Diko, which means “Yes, of course” in the Orang Laut dialect, the song celebrates the seafaring natives of Singapore and evokes a coastal identity and sense of belonging, tracing the nation’s connection from land to sea.

The Orang Laut – which means sea people in Malay – once inhabited the Southern Islands and coastal regions around Singapore, living as fishermen, villagers and traders whose livelihoods were closely tied to the land and sea.

Alongside drummers and 700 performers from Soka Gakkai Singapore, Asnida performed in the National Day Parade (NDP) show’s third act, Go Beyond Our Size. It paid tribute to the country’s maritime history and highlighted how its influence extended beyond its shores.

She was also joined by performers holding puppets of native fauna like the tapir and mousedeer to represent local biodiversity.

Orang Laut singer Asnida Daud performing during the National Day Parade 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

They were followed by puppets of sea creatures found in local waters, such as dugongs and turtles, as singer Sushma Soma performed a Carnatic ode – a form of Indian classical music – dedicated to Singapore.

The NDP show unfolded over six chapters centred on pushing boundaries and reaching new heights together.

As it moved into chapter four, Go Beyond Time, spectators entered the 1960s when television was first introduced in Singapore.

The segment traced the broadcast milestones through the sounds, shows and campaigns that have defined the country since its independence in 1965.

As NDP 2026 moved into chapter four, Go Beyond Time, spectators entered the 1960s when television was first introduced in Singapore. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Viewers were treated to clips of football matches from the 1970s, the blockbuster Chinese drama The Awakening from the 1980s, the iconic sitcom Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd from the 1990s, as well as familiar national campaigns from the past featuring mascots such as Singa the Kindness Lion and Teamy the Productivity Bee .

Show host Gurmit Singh reprising his role as Phua Chu Kang during NDP 2026. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The act also featured nostalgic renditions of songs, with performers – among them Xixi Lim, Najip Ali and Udaya Soundari – serenading the audience with favourites such as xinyao classic Moonlight in the City and the theme song of Vasantham police drama Vettai.

Show host Xixi Lim singing Moonlight in the City during NDP 2026. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Joining them on stage were characters from the children’s info-educational programme Mat Yoyo, mascots of national campaigns, Singapore Airlines staff and over 300 performers from the People’s Association.

Spectators like Alvin Khoo, 61, found looking back at past shows, sounds and campaigns in the fourth chapter especially nostalgic, and made him reflect on how far Singapore has come.

For human resources operation executive Low Swee Sheen, the appearance of the iconic Phua Chu Kang brought back fond memories.

“The moment I saw Phua Chu Kang appear , I immediately thought of his catchphrase ‘Don’t play play’. It’s a pity the show isn’t on anymore,” said the 29-year-old.

She also found the puppets in the third chapter creative and appealing, saying: “It really feels like we were in the sea with the dugongs and turtles around.”