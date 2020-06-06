NDP 2020 a rallying point for Singapore

Just as Singapore's founding generations held the National Day Parade (NDP) to signify the collective confidence in the future, Singaporeans should celebrate National Day this year precisely because the country faces even more challenging times ahead, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday.

Singaporeans have traditionally rallied together and chosen to hold the NDP even in tough times, and the country has emerged stronger because of this hope and optimism, he said.

Dr Ng highlighted in Parliament the merits of an NDP when he explained the decision to hold the celebrations this year.

Some had called the celebrations "wasteful", arguing that the resources ought to be spent elsewhere, especially given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and jobs.

He said he appreciated the views and acknowledged the need to be prudent in the celebrations, adding that the budget for them will be at least one-third less than the usual allocation.

This is possible because of savings from not holding a large-scale NDP at the Padang or The Float @ Marina Bay. This year's parade will be held in smaller segments at multiple locations, including at the Padang.

But Dr Ng cautioned that Singapore should guard against being overcome by a mood of despondency, and not allow individual preferences to divide the country.

"If we allow despair to prevail in our national psyche, particularly in this Covid-19 pandemic, then I say that will be the greatest harm to the future of Singapore, much more devastating than the economic impact, the loss of jobs and businesses."

The NDP has always taken centre stage in Singapore's relatively short history as a nation, he said.

In its first year of independence, Singapore held an "extraordinary" NDP, with fireworks, a marching contingent and a big display, even as the fledgling nation faced a host of problems such as high unemployment and inadequate medical care, the minister noted.

The decision was made because the unity and collective confidence for the future that the NDP engendered for Singaporeans were priceless, he said. The parade showed the rest of the world that despite great difficulties, Singapore was a country that would not be beaten down and its people would rise up and overcome the obstacles.

Thus, at every subsequent NDP, Singapore has made a conscious effort to celebrate the occasion with that same indomitable spirit, Dr Ng said.

Even in difficult periods, such as during the British withdrawal in 1971, the Asian financial crisis in 1998 and the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2003, Singaporeans have rallied together and chosen to hold the NDP.

"Because of that hope and optimism, Singapore emerged stronger," the minister said.

This year's NDP executive committee has stayed true to the parade's roots, but adapted the format to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, Dr Ng said.

The usual parade will still be held at the Padang, but will be scaled down, with contingents only from the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team. It will be telecast live.

Other elements will be brought closer to Singaporeans in the heartland and fighter jets will be flown around the island. The mobile column will travel through parts of the island, along with the front-line heroes and heroines fighting the pandemic, said Dr Ng.

"We may be physically apart but we want to join in spirit as one people, with that same confidence and optimism, and unity that the founding generation fostered despite harsher and grim circumstances.

"The months ahead will be trying and the difficulties ahead will test our resolve and cohesion.

"Despite all of this, Singaporeans can, and Singapore will, celebrate NDP 2020 with confidence and hope for a brighter future."