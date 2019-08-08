NDP 2019: Follow ST's live coverage of Singapore's 54th birthday

SINGAPORE - Stay close to the action this National Day, as The Straits Times brings you live coverage of the celebrations at the Padang and in the heartlands on Friday (Aug 9).

ST will kick off Singapore's 54th birthday bash with a special live blog starting 3pm.

Get real-time updates, including photos and videos, from ST's team of reporters who will be on the ground at various locations in and around the Padang.

Expect a behind-the-scenes look at this year's National Day Parade, which will see the return of the mobile column featuring 171 vehicles for the first time in four years.

An annual crowd favourite, the fireworks will be set off from three locations this year, including the Singapore River for the first time.

Social media users can also follow ST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

At 5pm, tune in to a special edition of Hangout with ST with multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman on ST's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Viewers will be able to hear from paradegoers, performers and Singaporeans joining in the festivities.

Readers are also invited to share their best photos of the NDP fireworks display on their Instagram pages and tag #stndpfireworks for a chance to be featured on ST.

These photos will be displayed in a special interactive graphic on Aug 10.

Finally, for a round-up of the latest stories and features, including key highlights, visit ST's NDP microsite at str.sg/ndp2019

Get ready for National Day with these web specials and features:

- Trace the evolution of official NDP theme songs since 1984 through our interactive graphic

- What else makes the NDP homecoming to the Padang special? Here are five things you should know

- Find the best spots to catch NDP fireworks and get some tips for that perfect shot

- Watch how this Gojek driver celebrates the National Day spirit by decorating his car