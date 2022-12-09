From anti-social student to bubbly mentor: She now helps run activities to give others a sense of family

Before 2020, if anyone had suggested to Ms Priyansha Thapa that she would one day become a student mentor, she would have laughed in their faces.

The 19-year-old Nepali, who is studying Precision Engineering at ITE College Central, used to “dislike socialising and communicating with people” and wasn’t enthusiastic about taking part in school activities. Her personality, she says, didn’t go down well with her classmates.

But she soon saw a 180 degree transformation in herself after she joined the FRENZ Programme in 2020 as a mentee.



She became more outgoing and willing to open up to others instead of keeping her thoughts to herself. She also became more attentive in school and her grades improved.

Today, she has even become a passionate FRENZ mentor who shares advice to her peers and encourages them in their studies – a journey that she says her parents are very proud of.

Priyansha’s teacher had nominated her class for the programme at a time when she was going through a tough patch. Due to border closures, her parents and younger sister were stuck in Nepal, leaving her to fend for herself alone at home.

“I found it very hard to cope when my family wasn’t around. I felt overwhelmed and it caused me to lose touch with reality,” she admits.

At first, Priyansha was resistant. “I thought it was a waste of my time, as it clashes with my personal time and I just wanted to go home and sleep away the rest of the day.”

She felt “awkward” during each session and the only thought that crossed her mind was “When is this going to end?”.

But things took a positive turn very quickly for Priyansha. After only three sessions, she was soon won over by her FRENZ mentors and the engaging, interesting activities they conducted in “a vibrant ambience”.