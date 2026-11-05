NCS programme doubles reach, bringing AI and coding skills to more lower-income pupils

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The programme aims to bridge the digital divide by giving children from lower-income families early exposure to technology and foundational digital skills.

SINGAPORE – More than 130 primary school pupils from lower-income families got hands-on exposure to artificial intelligence, coding and robotics at a workshop, as tech services company NCS more than doubled the reach of its flagship programme in its fourth year.

The Primary 3 to 6 pupils attended the workshop at the NCS Hub in Ang Mo Kio on Oct 31.

The event marked the largest edition of N-Able Me!, NCS’ flagship corporate social responsibility initiative.

The programme aims to bridge the digital divide by giving children from lower-income families early exposure to technology and foundational digital skills, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming, who was the guest of honour at the event, encouraged the young participants and presented them with their completion certificates.

“Programmes like N-Able Me! show that when Government, community and corporate partners come together, we can give our children a better start and empower them to build a brighter future.” Goh noted.

Instead of traditional classroom lectures, the programme focused on practical, interactive learning sessions led by a team of NCS tech volunteers.

Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming (centre, left) and NCS chief executive Sam Liew (centre, right) with pupils at NCS’ flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, N-Able Me! PHOTO: NCS

The curriculum was curated to make complex concepts engaging for young learners.

A central feature was a three-hour Micro:bit workshop, where the pupils explored the fundamentals of coding and worked in teams to build functional games. To encourage them to continue exploring beyond the event, every participant received a take-home Micro:bit device to support self-directed learning.

At the Superhero AI and Robotics Booth, the children used an app developed by NCS employees to create AI-generated images of themselves as superheroes pursuing their dream jobs. They also took part in hands-on robotics activities that allowed them to see hardware engineering up close.

Additionally, an interactive 1½-hour AI masterclass introduced participants to foundational machine learning concepts and prompt engineering through fun challenges.

The programme brought together strategic partners including the Ministry of Social and Family Development, ComLink+, Yayasan MENDAKI and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

Initiated in 2000 by The Straits Times, STSPMF provides essential financial relief to children and youths from lower-income families. To date, the fund has helped more than 230,000 cases of children and youth in need and disbursed more than $110 million.

Under the scheme, primary school pupils receive $65 a month, secondary school students receive $100 a month, while those in Institutes of Technical Education, junior colleges and polytechnics receive $125 a month.

“Technology should be an inclusive enabler,” NCS chief executive Sam Liew said. He added that its benefits should be accessible to everyone.

“By equipping our youth with these foundational tools, we empower them to envision new possibilities for their future and inspire them to see themselves as builders in the AI era,” Liew said.