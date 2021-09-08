NCID launches gallery to educate the public on infectious diseases

As Singapore transitions to an endemic stage of managing Covid-19, it remains important to continue educating the public on how to protect themselves in order to reduce the transmission of such infectious diseases.

This was at the heart of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases' (NCID) decision to launch a gallery showcasing how the centre has been built to manage both emerging and endemic diseases.

The exhibition also chronicles Singapore's history of infectious diseases since 1913, with a special section of the gallery dedicated to NCID's role in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The launch of the gallery is an extension of NCID's efforts to engage the community, and to educate the people about diseases that continue to pose significant risk to public health, the centre said in a statement yesterday.

Officiating the launch on NCID's second anniversary yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat lauded the dedication and professionalism of healthcare workers at the NCID and in the wider healthcare community.

He highlighted how the centre has collaborated with other partners throughout the crisis.

"We are now 20 months into the fight against Covid-19. NCID has led our efforts against the pandemic, working closely with the rest of our healthcare system... (Its) good work goes beyond the four walls of this building."

NCID's research has also revealed much about the Delta variant - such as its ability to continue silent transmission and evade pre-existing immunity.

From September last year to June this year, the centre has led or co-authored 45 peer-reviewed research papers on Covid-19. Eight of them were featured in top journals such as the New England Journal.

Building Singapore's R&D capability will continue to be fundamental in preparing for Disease X, which is a key area of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 plans, said DPM Heng. "We will be developing a national R&D Programme for Epidemic Preparedness and Response... (to) further strengthen Singapore's capabilities to prevent, prepare for and respond to future epidemics."

Speaking at the launch, Professor Leo Yee Sin, NCID's executive director, said all of NCID's wards are now in operation, managing Covid-19 cases and providing routine care for other infectious diseases.

The centre cares for approximately one-third of Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital, with the readiness to respond to any surge in cases, she added.

Besides providing clinical care, its public health programmes have continued to make significant contributions even as the centre continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof Leo noted.

For example, the National Tuberculosis Programme has maintained its contact-tracing operations throughout the Covid-19 period, with large-scale screening implemented when necessary.

She added that an outreach screening was conducted in Hougang in October last year after a cluster of four TB cases was detected at an HDB residential block. Over three days, the team successfully engaged more than 90 per cent of the households there.

She said: "It is timely to launch the NCID Gallery and take the time to reflect on the past experiences of managing other infectious diseases outbreaks. Sars-CoV-2 will not be the last. Through the NCID Gallery and our community space, NCID Cares, we hope to reach out to the community and together take on the challenges of battling infectious diseases."

The gallery will be open to the public from today. Its operating hours are from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm. Admission is free.