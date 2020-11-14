Navigate online content with kids: Expert

To deal with the sea of online information, parents need to navigate digital content together with their children instead of leaving them to their own devices.

This is one way for parents to develop skills in interpreting content with their children, which will help boost their critical reading skills, said reading specialist Leslie Davis at an askST@NLB session yesterday evening.

"Even as adults, we are learning new skills to read because we now have more access to information, and we are having trouble with fact and opinion as well," said Ms Davis, a training consultant at the British Council.

Ms Davis was speaking on the topic "Relearning to read" in the video talk, which was hosted by The Straits Times senior education correspondent Sandra Davie, and streamed on ST's Facebook page.

They discussed the role parents can play in helping their children to be digitally literate.

The talks, which started in 2016, are a collaboration between ST and the National Library Board (NLB).

Why the need to relearn to read?

Ms Davie noted that reading is a skill that many Singaporean children are able to take up with little difficulty, but highlighted the difference between being literate and digitally literate.

"Reading has changed and needs to be taught differently," she said.

"Instead of receiving a carefully curated single answer from a textbook, now students go online and find numerous answers to questions and it's up to them to figure out what is right and which answer they can trust," she added.

What can parents do?

Ms Davis recommended a shift towards "inquiry-based learning", which entails asking questions as the first step towards learning information as opposed to a fact-first approach.

"Asking questions like, what does the author think or believe or value, is a really good starting point for critical reading," said Ms Davis, who also has a background in psychology.

"Students need to be able to have an opinion in order to judge sources, and parents can model that thinking about the quality of questions they are asking their kids when reading things online together," she added.

