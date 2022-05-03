Naturally Singapore

Neighbours want heritage to flourish with blue pea flower

When Ms Janna Hussain, 38, a drama practitioner and educator, and her family moved into their maisonette in Pasir Ris two years ago, a friendship quickly blossomed with her new neighbour.

Ms Janna was quick to notice that Ms Carlyn Law, 47, an artist, grew a lot of the blue pea plant in the communal garden, which sparked conversations on gardening and culinary tips involving the blue flower.

The Blue Pea Wonder Workshop, which they will host on May 21 as part of the Singapore HeritageFest, is a multi-faceted 2½-hour event targeted at nature, art and culinary enthusiasts. Participants can try their hand at cooking and working with the blue pea flower, while exploring its many uses and health benefits.

"We hope to empower people to use the blue pea by sharing tips on how they can go back to their roots of making and growing their own food," said Ms Janna.

Added Ms Law: "It came so naturally that we decided to organise this workshop together. We have a lot of creative ideas together so we wanted to do something related to what we were most passionate about - food."

Their affinity for cooking stemmed from home economics lessons at school and developed over time. Ms Law, a mother to a seven-year-old son, said: "When your children are growing up, you want to give them the most nutritious food to build their immunity and to cultivate their taste buds early so they don't grow up to be picky with their food."

Though Ms Janna, who has three daughters aged two, eight and 12, also feels that way, she noted the turning point in her appreciation for cooking came when she realised that if she did not learn her family recipes, they could be lost forever.

The preservation of Singapore's heritage is what they hope to emphasise to workshop participants. Ms Law said what she appreciates most about Singaporeans is their openness to embracing different cuisines and making them a part of their identity.

The blue pea flower is native to Asia and is known for its culinary uses and healing properties such as its anti-ageing effects, said Ms Law. It is commonly used as food colouring because of its antioxidant compounds (anthocyanins) that give the flower its unique hue.

In explaining the gradual popularisation of the ingredient in menus across Singapore, Ms Janna pointed out how it is because we see Singapore's food through the lens of social media now, which best captures the blue pea's appeal as an aesthetically pleasing ingredient.

"This humble, local ingredient that is part of our natural heritage is so easy to grow, so why not try it out?"

3 brothers salvage local felled trees to make furniture

Up to 13,000 trees will be felled over the next 13 years to make way for transport and housing projects, and a sawmill run by three young Singaporeans is trying to give them a new lease of life.

Mr Morgan Yeo, 34, and his brothers Lincoln, 31, and Ryan, 27, head sawmill Roger&Sons, which has worked with major global brands such as Facebook, Google and Airbus.

Their major selling point? What they call ethical furniture, made from abandoned local logs instead of imported ones in their effort "to salvage trees that are destined to die".

The idea came to them in 2018 when Mandai Wildlife Group, which was relocating the Bird Park to Mandai, asked if they had any way to put the trees it was clearing to better use.

They were then relatively new bosses of their sawmill, which they had taken over from their father in 2014 after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"We saw the vast amount of abandoned trees and we saw there's a lot of potential. They are really beautiful grades and very usable for furniture," said Mr Ryan Yeo. "Since then, we have tried to push the boundaries of how we approach fabrication and design."

The brothers will be giving tours of their sawmill during the Singapore HeritageFest, being held from May 2 to 29. They are also holding workshops to introduce the basics of woodwork.

Ethical furniture is an unusual path to take for a traditional sawmill as local felled trees are harder to use than imported ones, which are usually grown in a controlled environment and have a more consistent texture. Local logs, while readily available, are more moist, requiring a thorough drying process before they can be cut. They are also more complicated to work with, having grown under natural conditions.

Mr Ryan Yeo said the interlocking grains and random areas of rot meant he and his brothers had to go through years of trial and error before they gained the experience to confidently work with local wood. They also watched a lot of YouTube videos and asked older carpenters for advice.

The most commonly used local woods are the angsana, the best choice for indoor furniture and fine objects, the hardy African mahogany and the sturdy and versatile raintree.

Today, Roger&Sons has more than 20 woodworkers and interest is fast growing, especially among the young, Mr Ryan Yeo said.

Explore Singapore's mangroves on a kayak

For most people, kayaking in Singapore brings to mind curated, man-made settings such as Kallang Water Sports Centre, MacRitchie or Lower Seletar Reservoir.

But for some, the small, narrow watercraft is the perfect vessel for exploring nature.

Kayak enthusiast Sim Cher Huey, 46, founded adventure travel company Kayakasia 20 years ago as a way to turn his hobby into his profession.

He began taking travellers to destinations such as the Bohol Islands in the Philippines, Komodo Island in Indonesia and Xe Bang Fai River in Laos, where they could experience the breathtaking natural wonders not found in urban Singapore.

But the pandemic shut borders and business shrivelled. His agency was forced to look inward.

"We used to run local expeditions only once every month, but since Covid-19, more Singaporeans have signed up to explore what we have here, whether in the Southern Islands, Ubin or Sungei Khatib Bongsu," he said.

"We have 20 different kayaking trips in Singapore and we now run at least two to three every week. It is a nice surprise."

For the Singapore HeritageFest this year, Kayakasia is organising kayaking expeditions to Khatib Bongsu, one of Singapore's largest mangrove riverine ecosystems. It is part of the festival's efforts to explore the country's natural heritage, with many in the last two years rediscovering the parks and reservoirs in Singapore to escape the curbs put in place due to the coronavirus.

Mr Sim said participants can expect to be surprised by the very old trees that thrive in the area, while learning about the Orang Seletar, the indigenous inhabitants there before the Government repossessed the land. There will also be monitor lizards, otters and birds, "but no crocs".

He said: "What's important is we want walking feet, no couch potatoes."

With more pressure for development, he said there is a need for people to recognise the value of the country's natural heritage, which is ironically becoming more precious as it dwindles.

What Singapore has to offer is very different from its larger neighbours, he said, adding: "It is a gem - small but beautiful."

"Here, you can go clubbing one night and go into nature the next morning. In Jakarta and Bangkok, you will have to travel there."

Learn about cash crops that used to be cultivated here

The names Lim Nee Soon, Tan Kah Kee and Lee Kong Chian are familiar to many Singaporeans, given that buildings, places and even an MRT station have been named after these merchants to honour their charitable works and service to community.

But the source of their wealth might not be as familiar to most.

The trio had pineapples, at least in part, to thank for their fortunes, having owned plantations and canneries that prepared the fruit of the tropical plant for export.

Pineapples, coconuts and coffee are the three cash crops that heritage consultancy Total Heritage will focus on in a series of programmes that it is running as part of this year's Singapore HeritageFest.

Through the programmes, each of which focuses on one cash crop, participants will learn about Singapore's natural landscape, and how it has been shaped by land clearance for plantations decades ago.

They will also find out how to repurpose waste products from the consumption of these three crops into items for everyday use.

Total Heritage co-founder John Kwok said it was in about 1888, when canning was invented, that the mass export of Singapore-grown pineapples became possible. Pineapple cultivation and export peaked in the 1920s, before tapering in the 1930s.

Even so, said Dr Kwok, about 150 million pineapples were exported from Malaya and Singapore in 1934 - a significant figure despite being from one of the low-export years. He added that pineapples became popular due to the longer growth times of another crop, rubber.

Rubber trees take about five to eight years to mature, and Dr Kwok said businessmen grew pineapples alongside rubber as an interim source of revenue.

The cultivation of these two crops took place across the island, including on land currently occupied by Seletar Airport.

As for coffee, which is also not commonly associated with Singapore today, Dr Kwok said the Nanyang brew that is sold in coffee shops has its roots in a global coffee blight in the late 1800s, which wiped out the arabica species - the most popular species for consumption then and now.

Dr Kwok said that in order to save the coffee industry in South-east Asia, the British introduced the robusta and liberica varieties here in the late 1890s. But the two varieties were not palatable until the Hainanese started roasting those beans in a process that included adding sugar and margarine, he added, noting this was how Nanyang coffee came to be.

More information about the various tours and workshops can be found at sgheritagefest.gov.sg

