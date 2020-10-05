National paddler among recipients of Sinda Excellence Awards

On the morning of the first exam for his O levels in 2017, national paddler Jovi Jayden Kalaichelvan's father died.

The death and the family's financial difficulties took a toll as he continued his studies at National Junior College.

He was retained after underperforming in his first year, but Jovi worked hard to get back on his feet.

The 19-year-old member of the national canoeing team is now gearing up for his A-level exams and hopes to achieve his dream of becoming a pilot.

Jovi, who was recognised for his perseverance by the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda), received the Singapore Schools Sports Council (SSSC) Special Colours Award at the Sinda Excellence Awards this year.

A total of 653 achievers were recognised across 19 categories, including for academic work, arts, sports and technical skills.

During a virtual commemoration of the awards on Sept 26, the president of Sinda, Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance, said education remained a priority for the Government.

She said: "This is especially significant now, in this current climate of uncertainty, and we will continue to adapt our education approaches, so that our students will develop the required breadth and versatility, be well-equipped with the right skill sets to fulfil their aspirations and thrive in the future economy."

For Jovi, the award has strengthened his resolve to continue pushing towards his goals.

He said: "My father encouraged me to be a good athlete. On my first overseas race, he kept a recording of me and showed it to other people."

Growing up, sports was an integral part of life. Jovi's mother was a former netball player, while one of his three siblings plays squash and another, netball.

After taking up canoeing as a co-curricular activity in secondary school, Jovi's talent was recognised by his school coach and he was talent scouted to join a junior development programme in 2015.

But the teenager entered a slump after the death of his father, who had pneumonia and nephrotic syndrome, a kidney disorder.

Jovi said: "When we lost him, everything felt like a blur. I tried not to think about what had happened, but I could not find the motivation to study or train."

His mother is unemployed so Jovi's family gets by on assistance from the Viriya Family Service Centre in Potong Pasir. He and his siblings also receive financial assistance from their schools as well as the Education Ministry.

Commenting on his award, Jovi said: "As athletes, we train eight to 10 hours a week. We start training at 6am, and then go to school before returning to training after classes. We sacrifice time with our friends and family. But this award tells me that I am on the right track."

"When I hit milestones like this, I remind myself that my father would have liked to see the (kind of) people my siblings and I are growing up to be," he added.

Sinda has set aside $7 million till the end of the year to assist those in need within the Indian community.

The association also plans to give out 1,000 headphones to help students with home-based learning in the coming months.