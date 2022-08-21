Evening Update: All you need to know about PM Lee's National Day Rally speech

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21). Take a look at the key announcements.
8 highlights from NDR 2022: Masks optional in most indoor settings, Section 377A to be repealed
Masks will soon be optional in Singapore, except on public transport and in clinics, hospitals
New special state award to be given to those who helped directly fight Covid-19
This new award from the Government will recognise both individuals and teams, PM Lee said.
Govt will repeal Section 377A, decriminalise sex between men
The Government would continue to uphold and reinforce the importance of marriage between a man and a women through national policies, PM Lee added.
Changi Airport T5 to be more pandemic-proof, able to operate as smaller sub-terminals when needed
The features will make the airport more resilient and able to handle future pandemics more nimbly.
150,000 homes to be built in future town at Paya Lebar Air Base
He gave the assurance that Singapore would not run out of space, and that housing would be available and affordable.
'Better get real' and be prepared should things go wrong in the region
Singapore's external environment has become very troubled amid worsening US-China ties and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
PM Lee says GST increase needed for healthcare, social spending
"Not raising the GST would be a politically expedient move. However, it would be irresponsible," he said.
Strong, resilient Malay/Muslim community makes for stronger S'pore
"The contributions of the Malay/Muslim community during the pandemic are testament to our society's progress and success," said PM Lee.
Good leadership non-negotiable for S'pore, says PM Lee in calling for full support for Lawrence Wong
As a small country, Singapore's continued success and survival depends on having the right leaders, he said.