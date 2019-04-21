Nas Daily creator holds first fan meet since moving to Singapore

The popular vlogger behind Nas Daily yesterday made his first public appearance since moving to Singapore last Wednesday.

Addressing a controversy over how he had not needed a Public Order Act permit for the event, he said the fact that things were done above board here was a key reason he moved to the Republic.

Mr Nuseir Yassin, 27, said: "The reason I moved to Singapore is that everything is so organised and streamlined. There's no 'who you know', there's no anything 'under the table'."

Speaking to reporters ahead of his fan meet at the Botanic Gardens, he added: "In many countries that I've lived in, there's a lot of sh*t under the table. And I felt like it wasn't a fair game. And I believe that Singapore is a fair game."

After Mr Yassin said on Friday that the necessary permits to hold the event had been granted, several commentators online queried if there were double standards being applied since he is a socio-political commentator and events to publicise a cause or campaign would require a Public Order Act permit.

The reactions prompted the police to respond to what they said were "false" claims. They clarified that such a permit was not required for a fan meet that was "a non-cause-based event".

"It is a meet-and-greet event involving a media celebrity with his fans, and such events can be held outside of Speakers' Corner without a permit," the police said.

Some 2,000 people turned up for the meet-and-greet with Mr Yassin and his girlfriend, fellow video blogger Alyne Tamir, 28.

Mr Yassin, a Palestinian-Israeli Harvard graduate who gave up his job as a software engineer to travel and make videos, said last month that he would move to Singapore to set up a new company, the Nas Daily Media Company.

He gained popularity online by posting one-minute videos on Facebook under the page, Nas Daily, which now has 12 million followers.

Several praised various aspects of Singapore, prompting speculation that he was sponsored by the Singapore Government.

He has denied this. He said yesterday that he had seen "far too much" corruption in the world, and vowed to remain true to his views.

Polytechnic student Afshan Fathima, 17, who was among those at the event yesterday, said: "I thought he was even more jovial and engaging than in his videos, and I admire the way he shines light on other cultures and issues faced by the underprivileged.