N95 masks for public bus and rail workers, delivery riders amid haze

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Delivery riders who are members of the National Delivery Champions Association can collect their free N95 masks at NTWU canteens.

SINGAPORE – Bus and rail workers, as well as delivery riders, will be able to get free N95 masks as part of a move to support them as the haze persists in Singapore.

From Oct 12, t he National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU) has also opened its canteens at 30 bus interchanges and terminals for delivery riders to refill their water bottles and take a breather, said National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Yeo Wan Ling.

Announcing these measures in a Facebook post on the same day , Yeo said delivery riders who are members of the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA) can collect their free N95 masks at the canteens. The initiative is supported by Grab and foodpanda.

NDCA, in a separate Facebook post, said members can also enjoy drinks from 90 cents at the canteens in Ang Mo Kio, Jurong East, Punggol and Woodlands bus interchanges, as well as Shenton Way Bus Terminal.

Yeo, who is also the adviser to the NDCA and NTWU, said public transport operators Go-Ahead Singapore, SBS Transit, SMRT and Tower Transit have been working with NTWU to distribute N95 masks to bus and rail workers.

In her post, she said: “Our transport workers and delivery riders spend long hours outdoors, and the haze makes their work harder.”

Thanking NTWU canteen operators for making the initiative possible, she said: “Staying hydrated and taking adequate rest are part of MOM’s haze advisory, and these are simple, practical ways we can support riders while they are out working.”

In an earlier Facebook post on Oct 11, NTWU reminded public transport workers to monitor the haze situation and wear N95 masks.

“Our public transport workers spend long hours outdoors, on the roads, at interchanges and along our rail lines,” it said.

“The ongoing haze makes their work more challenging, and we appreciate our public transport operators for working closely with NTWU to put workers’ health first and ensure they are protected.”