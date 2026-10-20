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N95 masks available at all FairPrice outlets, pharmacies; other retailers to restock by end of week

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to buy enough masks only for their own consumption to avoid wastage.

SINGAPORE – N95 or equivalent masks can be bought all FairPrice outlets, as well as pharmacies such as Guardian, Unity and Watsons, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Oct 20, as Singapore continues to grapple with hazy conditions.

In a media reply, the ministry said it is also working with supermarket chains Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong for N95 or equivalent masks to be made available for purchase progressively at all their outlets by the end of the week.

Singapore is currently experiencing its 16th day of unhealthy air – surpassing the 14-day stretch during the 2015 haze crisis, during which bad air persisted from Sept 23 to Oct 7.

N95 masks have been flying off the shelves in the past week, with retailers reporting a sharp increase in demand for masks that are designed to filter out fine airborne particles, such as N95, KN95 and KF94.

MOH said it is aware that some members of the public are concerned about the availability of such masks.

It added that its checks show that retailers and retail pharmacies have sufficient supplies in their warehouses, though some stores may temporarily run low on supplies while restocking.

“We would like to assure the public that MOH maintains a stockpile of N95 masks (or equivalent) and has released the stockpile to support retailers to manage the demand,” it said.

The ministry has urged the public to buy enough masks only for their own consumption to avoid wastage.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, in a Facebook post at about 9.40pm, said that retailers are stepping up deliveries to replenish stocks quickly.

FairPrice, for instance, has just drawn stocks from the MOH’s national stockpile, she said.

She added that she had visited FairPrice’s warehouse on Oct 19 to speak with its team and see how they are replenishing supplies.

“I encourage everyone to buy only what you need. Masks can be reused as long as they are not soiled or dirty, damp, damaged or out of shape,” she said.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu at FairPrice’s warehouse on the morning of Oct 19. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

KN95, KF94 and FFP2 masks are just as effective as N95 masks in reducing exposure to haze particles, she added.

N95 masks form a tight seal around the face, and can filter out 95% of fine particles between 0.1 and 0.3 micrometres in size.

Such masks meet standards set by the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

The different names of masks simply indicate their respective national standards.

KN95 indicates that the mask meets standards in China, blocking at least 95% of airborne particles.

KF94 is a South Korean standard indicating that the masks filter at least 94% of such particles, while FFP2 is a European standard similar to the N95.

Singapore has endured more than six weeks of hazy conditions so far in 2026 .

Air quality first entered the unhealthy range on Sept 4, and the country has since been plagued by periodic bouts of poor air quality.

MOH said the public may refer to its website and social media pages for the latest updates on mask availability.