Eight months ago, Ms Altynai Muratbek Kyzy, 23, who works as a nurse at Gleneagles Hospital, contemplated moving back to Kyrgyzstan instead of accepting her new job - her first.

She said: "It had been two years since I last went back home, and I just wanted to be with my family for a while during the pandemic before coming back to Singapore. But my mum told me not to come back; to just stay put in Singapore and work here."