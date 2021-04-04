'My mum doesn't think that she has a problem'

Mr Chng, 26, a part-time customer service officer, has been living apart from his mother, Madam Lim, a 63-year-old housewife, since he was 16.

This is because Madam Lim has a hoarding disorder and has filled their home with all kinds of things over the years. She would ask for additional brochures at stores as well as extra plastic bags at the supermarket.

Their names are withheld as Mr Chng requested privacy.

When he and his sister were six and nine years old respectively, Madam Lim would take them along with her at night to rummage through the rubbish bins on every floor of their HDB block.

During their childhood, Mr Chng recalls having to move house each time the flat was stuffed to the brim. They had no bed to sleep in and cockroaches would scurry over them while they slept on the floor. Their toilet paper and detergent were taken from public toilets, their soaps and shampoo picked from bins.

He said: "Whenever we asked mother why she collected those things, she would avoid the question."

He added that whenever he and his father, 69, a retiree, tried to dispose of the items, she would become agitated and angry.

Many times, her family members suggested that she should get counselling and psychological support, but it always ended in denial and refusal.

In 2016, on the advice of a social worker from the Queenstown Family Service Centre, Mr Chng's family got a private ambulance to take Madam Lim to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

She was discharged a month later but things did not improve. She refused to take medication or go for her appointments. "My mum thinks she has no problem and that we sent her to hospital for no reason," said Mr Chng.

He and his sister eventually moved out to an apartment that their father rented for them.

His parents now live in a unit filled with clutter above a shophouse in Chinatown.

Mr Chng said: "We can't clear her stuff, she won't let go of it. And there are a lot of stuff, it's not a good environment. She neglects herself and her well-being. She doesn't even have enough space for a bed."

He last visited his mother two months ago. His greatest challenge now is to look for someone who is able to convince and help her to declutter.

"If there is any help, I would gladly accept it."

