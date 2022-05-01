Wong Kim Hoh Meets

My mission is to add 'life' to days

Palliative care expert tries to ease the pain and bring some joy and comfort to the terminally ill

Deputy Life Editor
Updated
Published
8 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As a radiation oncologist and palliative medicine specialist, Dr Ramaswamy Akhileswaran knows death well.

Many battling advanced stages of cancer don't last long, he says.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 01, 2022, with the headline My mission is to add 'life' to days. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top