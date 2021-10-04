My 10 days of home recovery

On Aug 30, the Ministry of Health (MOH) rolled out a month-long pilot programme that saw around 50 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms recovering at home instead of a hospital or community care facility. But less than two weeks into the trial, as case numbers began to increase, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said home recovery would be the default for healthy, vaccinated individuals who were not living with other vulnerable people.

People recovering at home were supposed to be matched with buddies to help answer questions, and could request for care packs with items such as masks and sanitiser.

But MOH was later inundated with calls from people who needed advice specific to their circumstances, but could not get it elsewhere. It left many frustrated and confused, with some saying they felt they had been left alone.

Mr Ong said on Saturday that the situation has improved with the help of the Singapore Armed Forces, which is now operating the programme from "end to end".

New cases are coming on board more smoothly, and helpline and telemedicine resources are being beefed up. The People's Association has also been roped in to provide ground support.

About 56 per cent of all Covid-19 patients are now recovering at home, with this figure expected to go up over the next few weeks.

The Straits Times speaks to six people who went through the process to learn first-hand how to prepare for 10 days of recovering at home.