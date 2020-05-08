Mustafa Centre partially reopens

About one month after it was identified as a Covid-19 cluster, Mustafa Centre has reopened its doors - with additional safety measures in place.

Customers had to first submit their personal details via digital check-in system SafeEntry and do a thermal scan.

About 60 people were waiting in line to enter the mall when The Straits Times visited yesterday. Only the supermarket section was allowed to open.

The cluster was identified on April 2 and there were 124 cases linked to it as at May 3.

