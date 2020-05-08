Mustafa Centre partially reopens

Published
53 min ago

About one month after it was identified as a Covid-19 cluster, Mustafa Centre has reopened its doors - with additional safety measures in place.

Customers had to first submit their personal details via digital check-in system SafeEntry and do a thermal scan.

About 60 people were waiting in line to enter the mall when The Straits Times visited yesterday. Only the supermarket section was allowed to open.

The cluster was identified on April 2 and there were 124 cases linked to it as at May 3.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 08, 2020, with the headline 'Mustafa Centre partially reopens'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content