THE BIG STORY

KL pays S'pore $102.8m over failed HSR project

Malaysia has paid Singapore about $102.8 million as compensation for the costs it incurred for the development of the failed high-speed rail project. In a joint statement yesterday, the two countries said they have finalised the settlement of compensation for the terminated project.

Software issue in signalling system causes MRT delays

A software issue with the signalling system on the North-South Line caused significant delays to train services for five hours yesterday morning. The fault occurred between Newton and City Hall at the start of service, and commuters travelling between Bishan and Raffles Place experienced delays of about 45 minutes.

WORLD

New challengers woo voters in Kerala election

As the south Indian state of Kerala gears up to vote for its government next Tuesday, new challengers to the state's ruling Communist-led alliance and the opposing Indian National Congress-led coalition are pursuing voters like never before. Their fresh approaches may just stand a fighting chance with the jaded populace.

WORLD

HK-S'pore travel bubble may require vaccination

Hong Kong has suggested vaccination as a criterion for a much-awaited travel bubble with Singapore, as talks resume between the two cities for quarantine-free flights. Hong Kong is also set to reopen public pools and beaches for two weeks from Thursday and lift a ban on religious gatherings.

SINGAPORE

RSAF starts taking delivery of new Airbus helicopters

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has started taking delivery of the improved H225M medium-lift helicopter, meant to progressively replace the Super Pumas that have been in service since 1983. The RSAF will be conducting flight tests and training on the H225M helicopters, which are manufactured by Airbus.

BUSINESS

Hin Leong founder set to face 23 more charges soon

Another 23 charges over forgery-related offences are expected to be tendered on April 8 against Hin Leong Trading founder Lim Oon Kuin, 78, prosecutors told the State Courts yesterday. Lim had been hit with two counts of abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating in August and September last year.