New initiative to ensure fair deal given to retail tenants

An initiative has been launched by an industry-led committee to ensure that retail tenants are given a fair deal in their lease agreements. The Fair Tenancy Pro Tem Committee has also recommended that the Government introduce laws to ensure landlords and tenants comply with the code of conduct.

Free modules for fresh grads on offer from April

This year's graduates from the autonomous universities, polytechnics and Institute of Technical Education can take up to four free education and training modules offered by their alma maters from next month. The move is meant to provide access to more opportunities across different sectors, among other things.



The exhibition, named Sikhs In Singapore - A Story Untold, at the Indian Heritage Centre. Yesterday marked the 140th anniversary of the Sikhs' arrival in Singapore. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Showcase on Sikhs in Singapore features more than 450 artefacts

An exhibition with over 450 artefacts from Sikhs in Singapore was launched yesterday, in one of the biggest showcases of the community in the country's history.

Housed at the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India, it tells of the experiences of some 13,000 followers of Sikhism, and features mostly artefacts contributed by the community over the past year.

950,000 households to get $135m in S&CC rebates

About 950,000 Singaporean Housing Board households will receive $135 million in service and conservancy charge (S&CC) rebates from next month to next March as part of the Household Support Package announced in this year's Budget, to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty.

Ex-Rebel staff say they're owed money, CPF payment

Rebel Fighting Championship is in financial trouble, with some former staff accusing it of withholding salaries and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions. While the Singapore-based group had big plans to be the latest major mixed martial arts promotion, it lost over US$26 million (S$35 million) between 2016 and 2019.



ST FILE PHOTO



Eight S'pore restaurants on list of Asia's best

Eight Singapore restaurants have made it to this year's list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, up from six last year. They include French restaurant Odette (above), which fell from its top spot to No. 2. Sitting atop the list is Hong Kong restaurant The Chairman, which held the No. 2 ranking last year.