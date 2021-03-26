THE BIG STORY

150,000 employers to get $3b under jobs support plan

From Tuesday, more than 150,000 employers will receive payouts of more than $3 billion under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS). The payment will benefit over two million local employees. With this payout, over $24.5 billion in JSS support would have been disbursed since the scheme was introduced at the Unity Budget last February.

2 in 5 security officers abused on the job: Survey

A recent survey of 1,002 security officers found that it has become increasingly common for them to be subjected to some form of abuse, with the Covid-19 pandemic being blamed for the increased tensions. The survey also found that two in five security officers were exposed to some form of abuse in the course of their work.

WORLD

Virus cases in US top 30 million as states step up vaccination drives

The United States crossed 30 million Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and a Reuters tally, as states accelerate the vaccination process by lowering age limits. The health authorities are racing to vaccinate in the face of the first uptick in new cases on a weekly basis since January. But against the advice of health experts, several states have lifted mask mandates and more infectious variants have also spread across the nation.

SPORT

Special One embraces change and challenge

Jose Mourinho is the Happy One in a chat with The Straits Times, saying he enjoys the challenge of the English Premier League, which keeps him "feeling young and motivated". Not one to shy away from difficult jobs, the superstar manager said this desire was what made him take on his job with Tottenham Hotspur.

SINGAPORE

46 workers lost fingers or hands in accidents last year

Forty-six workers lost their hands or fingers in amputation accidents last year, mainly due to the unsafe use of machinery. Such injuries, which often have a lasting impact on workers' lives, are preventable, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad yesterday, when he launched this year's Safe Hands Campaign.

BUSINESS

Return of foreign buyers could boost home sales

While upgraders have helped keep new private home sales buoyant, the possible return of foreign buyers could boost the market, a City Developments official said yesterday. His remarks came ahead of tomorrow's preview of the 540-unit leasehold Irwell Hill Residences in District 9.