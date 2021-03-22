THE BIG STORY

Calls to tackle global water crisis on World Water Day

Countries mark World Water Day today amid calls from global bodies for further steps to tackle shortages that have left a quarter of the world's population without access to clean and safe water. World Water Day is a day designated by the United Nations as a reminder that water is a critical resource that should be cherished and protected.

WORLD

More muted response in Asia to Atlanta shootings

News of the shootings in Atlanta reopened wrenching debates in the United States about anti-Asian violence, bigotry and misogyny. However, in East Asia, the public conversations played out with far less intensity. The level of outrage in Asia for the plight of Asian Americans often hinges on a complex web of local factors.

SINGAPORE

Pushing for more inclusivity and disability representation

Despite being athletic since she was seven, Ms Fathima Zora, who is quadriplegic, sometimes still feels like she does not belong when she goes to the gym. The desire to promote greater inclusivity and disability representation in society drives her to speak up. She posts candidly on social media about her experiences and has also featured in advocacy videos and fund-raisers.

THE BIG STORY

Nations race to get syringes as vaccine drives ramp up

As countries ramp up vaccination drives, syringes have emerged as a key procurement priority along with vaccines. Supply crises, aggravated by the need for specific kinds of syringes, have been reported in several countries. It is estimated that the world needs more than eight billion syringes for Covid-19 vaccinations.

SPORT

Water polo family gives $500k to grow sport

The Tan family, already legends in Singapore's water polo scene, yesterday cemented its legacy with a $500,000 donation to start a fund to develop the sport here. Former player and veteran sports administrator Tan Eng Liang, 83, said the move was prompted by the deaths of his two brothers last year and uncle in January.

LIFE

'Tiger mum' Diana Ser shares her parenting style

Host Diana Ser is known for her cool and calm demeanour on TV and stage, but she says that she is quite a tiger mum. In the first part of The Straits Times' new celebrity parents series, Ser, 48, talks about her parenting style, what the pandemic has taught her and how she keeps her marriage strong.