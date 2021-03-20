THE BIG STORY

US-China talks off to rocky start as officials trade barbs

The opening of the first meeting between senior officials from the United States and China since US President Joe Biden took office was, on Thursday, marred by a biting back-and-forth between the two superpowers, with envoys of both sides trading barbed criticisms of the other's governance and faults.

THE BIG STORY

165 caught flouting virus rules at parks and beaches

The authorities caught 165 people flouting Covid-19 rules at parks and beaches in the first half of the March school holidays. Fines and written warnings were handed out over the breaching of safe management measures. The National Parks Board said more people have been visiting parks and other green spaces since the start of the pandemic.

WORLD

European nations to resume use of AstraZeneca shots

Major European nations have announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after European Union and British regulators moved to shore up confidence in the shot. Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted some nations to suspend use. The European Medicines Agency concluded after investigating 30 cases that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the possible risks.

BUSINESS

Jurong Port buys stake in Universal Terminal

Singapore port operator Jurong Port has completed its acquisition of shares in Universal Terminal from Hin Leong Trading's Lim family in a deal that is expected to help make it the country's largest independent tank storage terminal operator. The new acquisition will augment Jurong Port's position in the oil storage business.

SINGAPORE

Needs-focused design can give S'pore a boost: Iswaran

Designing solutions focused on people's needs can help Singapore overcome the pandemic and acquire a competitive edge, said Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran yesterday at the virtual Design Innovation Forum organised by the Singapore University of Technology and Design and The Straits Times.

LIFE



PHOTO: FLO AROMA

