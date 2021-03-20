THE BIG STORY
US-China talks off to rocky start as officials trade barbs
The opening of the first meeting between senior officials from the United States and China since US President Joe Biden took office was, on Thursday, marred by a biting back-and-forth between the two superpowers, with envoys of both sides trading barbed criticisms of the other's governance and faults.
165 caught flouting virus rules at parks and beaches
The authorities caught 165 people flouting Covid-19 rules at parks and beaches in the first half of the March school holidays. Fines and written warnings were handed out over the breaching of safe management measures. The National Parks Board said more people have been visiting parks and other green spaces since the start of the pandemic.
WORLD
European nations to resume use of AstraZeneca shots
Major European nations have announced plans to resume using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after European Union and British regulators moved to shore up confidence in the shot. Reports of rare brain blood clots had prompted some nations to suspend use. The European Medicines Agency concluded after investigating 30 cases that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the possible risks.
BUSINESS
Jurong Port buys stake in Universal Terminal
Singapore port operator Jurong Port has completed its acquisition of shares in Universal Terminal from Hin Leong Trading's Lim family in a deal that is expected to help make it the country's largest independent tank storage terminal operator. The new acquisition will augment Jurong Port's position in the oil storage business.
SINGAPORE
Needs-focused design can give S'pore a boost: Iswaran
Designing solutions focused on people's needs can help Singapore overcome the pandemic and acquire a competitive edge, said Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran yesterday at the virtual Design Innovation Forum organised by the Singapore University of Technology and Design and The Straits Times.
LIFE
More using plant oils to aid sleep amid pandemic
More people in Singapore are turning to plant oils to aid sleep and reduce stress amid the pandemic. One aromatherapist said her business has been brisk, adding that sales have spiked from the second quarter of last year. Meanwhile, at electronics retailer Gain City, aromatherapy ultrasonic diffusers are being snapped up.