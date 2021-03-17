THE BIG STORY

Moderna vaccine to be administered from today

The Moderna vaccine for the coronavirus will begin to be administered in Singapore from today, and will be available at four new vaccination centres for now. All other vaccination centres, as well as polyclinics and selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics, will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

THE BIG STORY

Pausing of vaccine roll-out shows systems work: WHO

The World Health Organisation's director-general has said that systems meant to protect public health were working, as several countries suspended use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to investigate possible side effects. He said this "shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place".

WORLD

Funerals held for killed Myanmar protesters as violence escalates

The families of dozens of people killed in demonstrations against military rule in Myanmar held funerals for their loved ones yesterday as more protesters defied the security forces and at least one man was shot dead.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 180 people have been killed, including 74 on Sunday.

WORLD

US, Japan call out China's 'destabilising behaviour'

The United States and Japan singled out China yesterday for its human rights transgressions and coercive, destabilising behaviour in the East and South China Seas, and the Taiwan Strait, as the two security allies vowed to be a bulwark for the rules-based international order.

SINGAPORE

Pioneer's remains moved from Bukit Brown cemetery

More than 130 years after his death, the remains of a pioneer Chinese merchant whose generous donation of land led to the creation of Bukit Brown Cemetery, where he was eventually buried, were moved to a Bukit Batok columbarium on Monday. The exhumation process unearthed bones, parts of a gold denture and a ring.

LIFE

Tips for getting proper shut-eye amid pandemic

A global sleep study has found that about half of Singaporeans have lost sleep over work, finances and Covid-19-related news. Doctors The Straits Times spoke to share that they have seen an increase in patients seeking help for insomnia since last year, and give advice on what can be done about it.