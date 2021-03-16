THE BIG STORY

Unified health insurance claims platform in the works

Patients will soon be able to benefit from an integrated platform that allows faster processing of hospitalisation claims and offers more convenient access to their insurance policy details. The platform is a technology solution and its direct users will be healthcare providers and insurers.

Families flock to hotels for staycations during hols

Many families here are flocking to hotels during the school break, The Straits Times found yesterday, with hotels and travel websites reporting a spike in the number of bookings for this week. The flurry of bookings comes as Singaporeans have only until June 30 to redeem their SingapoRediscovers vouchers via the five booking platforms.

WORLD

Philippines reinstates curbs to fight Covid-19

The Philippines is reinstating many of the quarantine curbs it has been lifting since October around its sprawling capital region, as it confronts a new wave of Covid-19 cases. The current surge is being driven in part by four new, more transmissible variants of the coronavirus.

SINGAPORE

Jewish, Muslim leaders gather to reaffirm bond

Continual engagement between the Jewish and Muslim communities in Singapore will ensure their harmonious and respectful relationship stays strong, leaders of both faiths said yesterday at a Jewish-Muslim Friendship and Solidarity gathering organised by several Muslim groups.

BUSINESS

New home sales take breather in February

New home sales took a breather last month following January's stellar performance. New private home sales notched the highest January figure in eight years owing to new launches, including Normanton Park (left) and The Reef at King's Dock, which together accounted for more than 50 per cent of all units sold that month.

LIFE

Explore Thailand post-vaccination

Vaccinated Singaporeans may soon consider a trip to Thailand's remote corners, as the nation plans to shorten hotel quarantine for vaccinated travellers. Discover five of the country's most beautiful and isolated spots, including empty beaches in Hua Hin and northern mountain caves.