THE BIG STORY

Still a lot going for globalisation: PM Lee

There is still a lot going for globalisation even though it may be under pressure, and the imperative for countries to cooperate is not going away, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said. He also said that if Singapore did not have multinationals or the international trade it did, there is "no doubt all of us would be worse off".

WORLD

Beijing slams UK, G-7 statements over HK

China condemned "groundless slanders" and blatant interference in its internal affairs by some politicians, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Britain said, as foreign ministers in G-7 nations, including the US and Britain, expressed grave concerns at China's recent move to change the electoral system in Hong Kong.

SINGAPORE

Four sites to be cleared for housing projects

Four sites in Balestier, Toa Payoh, Bedok and Jurong East will be cleared to make way for residential projects. The sites - 51 Jalan Rajah (above), 1 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, 58 Bedok North Street 3 and 571 Jurong East Street 24 - are zoned for residential use in the Urban Redevelopment Authority masterplan.

BUSINESS

CDL, Sincere in war of words over liquidity woes

Sincere Property Group, one of the largest real estate developers in Chongqing, has reportedly been facing liquidity challenges. In the latest turn of events, Singapore property giant City Developments rejected Sincere's claims that it held up decisions following a missed debt payment by the Chinese company.

SPORT

Gold medal target for S'pore at 2027 SEA Games

Despite the Singapore team (above) exiting in the group stage in the last three editions of the SEA Games, Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin has set a 2027 gold medal target for the footballers. This is logical, he says, given the Unleash The Roar project's goal of sending the Lions to the 2034 World Cup.

LIFE

Private dining chefs score gig at Raffles Hotel

PasirPanjangBoy, a private dining business, has a two-year waiting list. But it is possible, for a short time, to eat Tinoq Russel Goh (far left) and Dylan Chan's (left) food - they are doing a pop-up at Raffles Hotel, which is collaborating with popular private dining chefs to celebrate Singapore's food heroes.