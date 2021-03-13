THE BIG STORY

Possible travel corridors for those vaccinated

Bilateral travel corridors for vaccinated travellers from places with low to moderate infection rates may well become a reality in the second half of this year, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday. He added that stay-home notices and other quarantine measures will kill travel.

'Air traffic control tower' for drones in the making

The building blocks for an "air traffic control tower" for drones are in place after trials for the system were completed, a development the Government said would help efforts to find ways to better manage drone traffic safely on a large scale here. A demonstration of the system's capabilities was conducted earlier in the week.

SINGAPORE

Chinatown Point evacuated after shop catches fire

About 100 shoppers and tenants in Chinatown Point were evacuated yesterday after a fire broke out in one of the stores.

The fire started inside Luxury City, a retailer of luxury bags and accessories located on the first floor of the mall. The shop's signage was damaged in the fire. Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was of electrical origin.

SPORT

Great expectations for Lion City Sailors

Despite Lion City Sailors' hefty investment in Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes, Australian coach Aurelio Vidmar is sure that the $2.9 million fee will not be a factor in team selection, saying he expects the same standards from every player. The title favourites start the season today against last year's runners-up Tampines Rovers.

WORLD

US slams Beijing's moves to change HK system

The United States has condemned China's moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system, forecasting "difficult" talks with top Chinese diplomats next week, when the US side raises the issue of the "genocide" that Washington accuses Beijing of committing against minority Muslims.

LIFE

Caring for furry friends amid the pandemic

With borders closed and work-from-home arrangements in place, many families have welcomed pets into their lives in the past year. But experts are concerned that new pet owners may not understand the full scale of their responsibility. The Straits Times takes a look at some pet-care tips.