THE BIG STORY

Youth who planned to kill Jews here held under ISA

A 20-year-old Singaporean who had planned to use a knife to attack and kill Jews here, and to take up arms abroad, has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA). He is the first self-radicalised ISA case to be driven primarily by the Israel-Palestine conflict, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

THE BIG STORY

Hotels here prove resilient amid Covid-19 pandemic

Even with Singapore's visitor arrivals plummeting to the lowest in about four decades owing to the pandemic, hotels have remained resilient. Offering staycations and work-from-hotel packages was among some of the ways hotels have adapted to adversity, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

WORLD

India's Covid-19 cases rise again, but impact relatively less severe

Infections in India are surging again after a drop, but even at the height of the pandemic, the coronavirus was less severe for Indians.

An immunologist said one possible reason for the less severe nature of Covid-19 in India could be that its population was already exposed to many pathogens, which she described as "common cough-and-cold kind of coronaviruses".

WORLD

Christians in Malaysia can use 'Allah' in publications

The Malaysian High Court yesterday granted a Malaysian Christian the right to use the word "Allah" in her religious practice, following a legal battle that lasted more than a decade. The court also allowed three words to be used in Christian publications for educational purposes: Kaabah, Baitullah and solat.

OPINION

Quad should not overlook changes in India

Leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India that together constitute the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) will hold their inaugural "summit" tomorrow. Associate editor Ravi Velloor says the leaders should not overlook the changes in India and the threat these pose to what the grouping stands for.

SPORT



ST FILE PHOTO



Venture abroad to build strong local team: FAS

The Lions - like Norway-based Ikhsan Fandi (left) - must play in top leagues if Singapore wants a strong national team, says Football Association of Singapore (FAS) deputy president Bernard Tan. FAS has unveiled its blueprint to set the Lions on the path to the 2034 World Cup.