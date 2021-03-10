THE BIG STORY

Businesses can be a bridge between countries: DPM

As strategic competition between the United States and China grows, the corporate world can serve as a bridge between countries and champion the cause of globalisation, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat at the AmChams of Asia Pacific Business Summit at Marina Bay Sands yesterday.

Man jailed for sexually abusing all 3 daughters

A 55-year-old man who sexually assaulted all three of his biological daughters at various points in time over 14 years was sentenced to 33 years in jail yesterday. He pleaded guilty to four charges - one for rape of the eldest daughter, two for rape of the second daughter and one for asking his youngest daughter to have sex with him.



The Ministry of Home Affairs, in recognising the historical and heritage value of St Matthew's Church and St Matthew's Kindergarten (above), will retain their architectural elements. ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN



SINGAPORE

Church, kindergarten to be restored as part of police complex

Two decades after they were acquired for an MRT project, an Anglican church and adjoining kindergarten will be restored and incorporated into a police complex in Neil Road. St Matthew's Church, which dates back to the 1890s, and St Matthew's Kindergarten, which was built in 1950, will be part of the Police Cantonment Complex extension, which is due to be completed in 2024.



PHOTO: BERNAMA



WORLD

Anwar, Umno draw closer, rocking opposition boat

Recent statements from Pakatan Harapan chief Anwar Ibrahim (above) and his Barisan Nasional counterpart Zahid Hamidi have raised eyebrows over how closely they are cooperating in their goal to unseat Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and questions abound over whether there will be a BN-PH electoral pact.

BUSINESS

GIC to invest in US retail real estate platform

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is doubling down on its investment in United States retail real estate by teaming up with RPT Realty, Zimmer Partners and Monarch Alternative Capital to form a net lease retail real estate platform targeting more than US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) of strategic assets.

SPORT

Football excellence blueprint unveiled

Unleash the Roar was launched as a national project yesterday by Sport Singapore and the Football Association of Singapore to boost standards and to put the Lions on the path to the 2034 World Cup. One target is raising the participation rate of football to at least about 2,000 primary school boys per cohort.