THE BIG STORY

Vaccine drive gets a boost as more supplies arrive

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive has been brought forward for all seniors, and will also be extended to more high-risk groups and essential workers, including teachers, reporters and migrant workers. The programme can be accelerated because more supplies of the vaccine have arrived, said the Health Ministry yesterday.

WORLD

Concerns over China's new coast guard law

China's new coast guard law, which took effect on Feb 1, allows the country to board and fire on foreign vessels and demolish structures on features Beijing claims. China's neighbours and their allies are worried about what Beijing's empowered coast guard might do with the new law in the South China Sea.

WORLD

No end to suffering in Syria 10 years after start of conflict

After a decade of violence and human tragedy that has made Syria the defining war of the early 21st century, the fighting has tapered off but the suffering has not. In 2011, President Bashar al-Assad and his government looked like another domino about to fall amid the revolts in the Middle East. Ten years later, he is still there as president but offering no credible prospects of reconciliation for the people and exercising limited sovereignty over a land left prey to foreign powers.

SINGAPORE

Contract awarded for 3.2km MRT tunnel

A contract to build a 3.2km tunnel that will hold two Cross Island Line MRT tracks was awarded yesterday to Japan's Taisei Corp and the Singapore branch of China State Construction Engineering. The project involves the design and construction of the tunnel between Aviation Park and Loyang stations in phase one of the line.

SINGAPORE

$20m top-up to arts and culture support package

Arts freelancers and businesses will get more support as the Government pledges another $20 million to help the sector tide over the pandemic. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong yesterday announced a top-up to the Arts and Culture Resilience Package, bringing the total package to $75 million.

BUSINESS

S'pore set to see more IPOs this year: Experts

The pandemic has presented new opportunities for firms in growth sectors. This effect is likely to spill over into Singapore's initial public offering (IPO) market, which is expected to see more listings this year by larger firms in businesses such as healthcare, technology and food and beverage, experts said.