THE BIG STORY

Processes being tweaked to cut waiting time for jab

Processes are being streamlined to reduce waiting times, and people are encouraged to book afternoon slots for Covid-19 vaccinations, as Singapore looks to dose 1.25 million people by the end of next month. However, the Ministry of Health stressed that the safety of those receiving the vaccination remains the top priority.

SINGAPORE

Extreme UV radiation not cause for concern: Experts

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation here reached extreme levels during a three-hour period last Saturday. However, experts have assured the public that there is nothing to be concerned about. From 11.45am to 2.45pm, UV radiation was in the extreme level, according to the National Environment Agency's website.

WORLD

Pope hears of life under ISIS on visit to Iraq's Mosul city

Muslim and Christian residents in the ruined Iraqi city of Mosul yesterday told Pope Francis of their lives under the brutal rule of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, as the Pontiff blessed their vow to rise up from the ashes and told them that ''fraternity is more durable than fratricide''. The Pope went to the northern city to encourage the healing of sectarian wounds and to pray for the dead of any religion.

BUSINESS

Concern over new rule for dependant's pass holders

Several business chambers are concerned about the message being sent by the new requirement for dependant's pass holders to obtain a formal work pass in order to work in Singapore. The change, which kicks in on May 1, was announced by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament last week.

SPORT

SPL rules will hurt Lions' progress: Sailors coach

Coaches and footballers want a relook at the Singapore Premier League's (SPL) Under-23 rule. This follows a new rule on foreign players that may see only four over-23 local players in some teams' starting line-ups. Lion City Sailors head coach Aurelio Vidmar feels this will hit national players' development.

LIFE

TV series explores dark past of Batman's butler

TV series Pennyworth dives into the history of Alfred Pennyworth, decades before he became Batman's legendary butler. The show returns for a second season on Warner TV today. The new season finds Alfred in a rather dark place mentally, says Jack Bannon (right), the 29-year-old English actor who plays the titular character.